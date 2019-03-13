Registration is open until 5 p.m. March 31 for the local spring adult men’s doubleheader softball league.

Teams of at least 10 players will play a 10-game schedule starting the week of April 8. Games will be played on Monday and/or Wednesday nights. The league will play under the USA Softball rules.

Players may only register for one team in the league and all players must be 19 years old and have graduated high school. The registration fee is $295 per team and no late registration will be accepted.

A mandatory coaches meeting will take place at 6 p.m. March 31 at the Riverfront Community Center. For more information, contact the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department at 913-758-6648.