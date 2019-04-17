It was just another day for the McPherson High School girls soccer team.

The Lady Pups win their fifth-straight match against El Dorado High School, 10-0, and marking their fourth straight shutout this month.

McPherson put up 10 goals off 13 shots in the first half. After the half was over, so was the game. The match ended earlier after one half of soccer.

"I think we can take as many positives as we can in games like this. We got out healthy, and for me, that's a big key in this game," Bullpups Head Coach Chris Adrian said.

Kenzee Godwin had another strong performance as she recorded a hat-trick for the Bullpups. The first two goals were back-to-back from the sophomore. Also, Claire Hedlund and Hannah Hageman, each added a pair of goals, and Jaycee Burghart, Lauren Labertew and Anna Nason each have one goal all in the first half. While Godwin was the scoring leader, Hedlund was the assist leader with three.

During the match, Adrian changed things up a bit. Riley Hett made her return to the soccer field and started at goalkeeper, while Lakyn Schiferecke, who has been starting at goalkeeper in all ten games, move to defense as their center back. Hett didn't record any saves in her season debut, and yet, Hett didn't have to do much at all because El Dorado struggled to make shots on goal.

As for Schieferecke, it was an experiment Adrian wanted to try out for the junior on defense while Hett returned to the starting up.

"We're working Schieferecke back there and see how she can do in that center back position," Adrian said. "We're kind of spent the next 3-4 games, kind of evaluating things, and before you know it, it's going to be postseason play, and we will see how we are then."

As the Bullpups improved to 9-1 of the season, they will back on the road to take Wichita Collegiate High School on Thursday, April 18. Collegiate is 4-1 coming off a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Circle High School.

"They been good for the last few years, especially attacking-wise because they score a lot of goals," said. "They got a couple of really good players, but I think our midfield and attacks at the moment are pretty dangerous going forward."

Kickoff for Thursday's matchup will be at 4:30 p.m

