The Lansing Lions and Leavenworth Pioneers traveled to Mill Valley for a tennis tournament before Wednesday’s weather ended the tournament early.

Lions head coach Eddie Fenton said it was a day with tough competition.

“We faced pretty tough competition (Wednesday),” Fenton said. “And we were only able to get one win on the night going 1-7 before lightning and thunder forced us off the courts.”

No. 1 singles player Collin Kenaga and No. 2 singles player David Fitzhugh each went 0-2 on the day against players from De Soto and St. James.

The No. 1 doubles team of Jacob Lorenzen and Robert Schafer picked up the lone win for Lansing over De Soto 9-3. Fenton said the De Soto win could be important during the May regional seeding meeting. The team fell in their match against St. James 8-2.

The No. 2 doubles team of Daylan Williams and Nate Hamman fell 6-8 to De Soto and 8-2 to St. James.

Leavenworth was only able to get two rounds in against De Soto before the weather hit. No other information was available for Leavenworth.

The Lions continued play Thursday in a home dual against Blue Valley Southwest.

Leavenworth is off until April 27 when they travel to a tournament at De Soto.

Golf

The Leavenworth golf team traveled to Village Green Golf Course Wednesday for a meet hosted by Seaman.

Leavenworth would finish eighth in the Seaman Invitational with a score of 419.

Jonah Barrette led the Pioneers with a 94 on the day. Dante Smith shot a 102, Luke Wagner had a 109, Chase Allen shot a 114 and William Ayers had 131.

The Pioneers will return to the course Monday when they travel to Falcon Lakes for a tournament hosted by Basehor-Linwood.

The tournament is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.