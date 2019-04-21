The McPherson College softball team keeps finding ways to win ball games. They extended their current winning streak to 11 games on Saturday, sweeping the York College Panthers out at Bulldog Park on Saturday on Senior Day.

The Bulldogs sent their seniors out in style, run ruling the Panthers 8-0 in five innings in game one, and then coming from behind in game two to win 4-2. Christie Betker pitched a gem in game one, shutting out the Panthers on just two hits. She struck out six and walked zero in four innings of work, picking up the win. Sydney Lang worked the final inning, setting down the Panthers in order with one strikeout.

The Bulldog offense gave their pitchers plenty of run support, scoring eight runs on 13 hits led by Chelsea Conrad, who was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Joining her with multiple hits were Jessica Jones, 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Jenna Christensen, 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Ali Smith, 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

The game was knotted a zero through the first 2.5 innings. In the bottom of the third, the Bulldogs got their offense going and put up four runs in the inning. They added three more in their next at bat, and then won it on a walk off hit by Christensen in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Conrad to end the game via the run rule.

In game two, the Bulldogs sent Brittany Baroni to the circle. She pitched the first five innings, allowing two runs on six hits with one strikeout and three walks. When the Bulldogs took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Coach Segovia elected to bring in Betker to finish things off. She held the Panthers scoreless on one hit, securing the win for Baroni and picking up her third save of the season.

Bulldogs Head Coach Tony Segovia commented on the wins saying, "Always special to get two wins on Senior day. We can't thank them enough for all they have done for this program. We came out ready to go game one, scored early and pitching and defensive did the rest. It took us a while to get going game two, but it was great to rally late and get the win. So proud of everyone today for getting this team wins for our seniors."

With the sweep, the Bulldogs are now 26-13 overall and 15-13 in the KCAC. They are currently in second place in the conference standings behind Avila. They have the same number of losses as the Eagles, but they have two more wins. They will get a chance to tie the Eagles on Tuesday when the two teams square off up in Kansas City, Missouri. A Bulldog sweep, would give them the tiebreaker of the Eagles, should the two teams finish with the same record.