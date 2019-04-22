BOYS
100 METERS
Lambert, Smoky Valley;10.76
Vigil, Hutchinson;10.76
Dudley, Wichita South;10.77
Hubener, Cheney;10.79
Tebb-Lolar, Blue Valley West;10.87
200 METERS
Lambert, Smoky Valley;21.6
Dudley, Wichita South;21.98
Montgomery, Wichita West;22.19
Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton;22.32
Gardenhire, Shawnee Heights;22.44
400 METERS
Ramos, Leavenworth;49.23
Starr, Free State;49.79
Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton;49.97
Lang, TMP-Marian;50.63
Wren, Scott City;50.72
800 METERS
Robinson, Lansing;1:55.99
McDavitt, Andover;1:57.51
Wilcox, Blue Valley;1:58.32
Splechter, Yates Center;1:58.56
Vermillion, Olathe East:1:59.01
1,600 METERS
Splechter, Yates Center;4:18.99
Thomas, Scott City;4:21.73
Ecord, Maize;4:22.63
Robinson, Lansing;4:24.48
Pearce, Kingman;4:24.44
3,200 METERS
Molina, SM North;9:23.40
Marshall, Aquinas;9:23.44
Heikes, Olathe North;9:28.02
Splechter, Yates Center;9:29.18
Moore, St. James;9:30.08
110-METER HURDLES
Crough, Hutchinson;14.54
Mull, Winfield;14.70
Montgomery, Wichita West;14.72
Ochoa, Newton;14.85
Williams, Valley Center;14.86
300-METER HURDLES
Lambert, Smoky Valley;38.63
Crough, Hutchinson;39.35
Petz, Cheney;39.47
Marvin, Carroll;39.49
Lansdowne, Manhattan;39.89
400-METER RELAY
Gardner-Edgerton;42.66
Hutchinson;42.85
Wichita East;43.32
Parsons;43.34
Olathe West;43.38
1,600-METER RELAY
Leavenworth;3:27.09
Gardner-Edgerton;3:27.34
Olathe Northwest;3:28.13
Blue Valley;3:28.20
Scott City;3:28.52
3,200-METER RELAY
Andover;8:07.61
SM East;8:09.31
Olathe East;8:14.15
Washburn Rural;8:15.20
Gardner-Edgerton;8:16.53
HIGH JUMP
Hentzen, Labette County;6-10
Wilson, Sterling;6-10
Williams, Gardner-Edgerton;6-9
Grill, Maize;6-8
Jones, Nickerson;6-8
LONG JUMP
Macklin, SM South;23-63/4
Porter, Bonner Springs;23-1/2
Harvey, Campus;23-0
Williams, Valley Center;23-0
Taylor, SM Northwest;22-111/2
TRIPLE JUMP
Taylor, SM Northwest;46-113/4
Reed, Santa Fe Trail;46-1
McKelvey, Gardner-Edgerton;45-9
Porter, Bonner Springs;45-9
McLaughlin, Leavenworth;44-6
POLE VAULT
Hull, Carroll;15-33/4
McPhail, Andale;14-7
Packard, Southwestern Heights;14-6
Simon, Carroll;14-6
Caster, Douglass;14-1
SHOT PUT
Shaw, Hillsboro;62-4
Sample, Tonganoxie;58-111/2
Beebe, Piper;58-21/4
Peterson, Newton;55-23/4
Fairchild, Andale;54-6
DISCUS
Everett, Winfield;185-4
Shaw, Hillsboro;173-11
Steinlage, Centralia;172-7
Poitier, Miege;172-4
White, Piper;169-1
JAVELIN
Hankins, Manhattan;210-0
Patterson, Cheney;205-1
Jones, Nickerson;193-0
Bach, Northern Valley;191-10
Richmond, Paola;189-3
GIRLS
100 METERS
Blake, Leavenworth;12.06
Anderson, Newton;12.12
Wait, Gardner-Edgerton;12.14
Ramos, Leavenworth;12.20
Ray, SM East;12.22
200 METERS
Blake, Leavenworth;25.11
Ramos, Leavenworth;25.39
Ray, SM East;25.53
Harris, Lawrence;25.64
Nordhus, Carroll;25.72
400 METERS
Blake, Leavenworth;57.37
Price, Riverton;57.82
Moore, St. James Academy;59.40
Moorehouse, Gardner-Edgerton;59.47
Abdul-Hameed, Derby;59.62
800 METERS
Robinson, St. James Academy;2:16.31
Kemp, Mill Valley;2:19.23
Moore, St. James Academy;2:19.34
Ricker, Mill Valley;2:21.11
Stewart, Lawrence;2:21.20
1,600 METERS
Mayfield, Manhattan;5:02.35
Murrow, St. James Academy;5:02.97
Shufelberger, Washburn Rural;5:04.78
Kemp, Mill Valley;5:12.42
Moore, St. James Academy;5:13.36
3,200 METERS
Mayfield, Manhattan;10:36.00
Murrow, St. James Academy;10:52.34
Shufelberger, Washburn Rural;10:56.54
Chu, Blue Valley West;11:11.18
Kasunic, SM North;11:14.41
100-METER HURDLES
Ruddle, McPherson;14.71
Newman, Junction City;14.97
Needham, Cheney;15.07 (14.9)
Remsberg, Newton;15.11
Peters, Smoky Valley;15.14
300-METER HURDLES
Needham, Cheney;44.87
Gleason, Kinsley;45.14
Nordhus, Carroll;45.64
Butterfield, Shawnee Heights;45.78
Francis, Chapparal;46.1
Stepans, Girard;46.1
400-METER RELAY
Gardner-Edgerton;49.17p
Leavenworth;49.21
Lawrence;49.35
Olathe North;49.91
Piper;49.91
1,600-METER RELAY
Leavenworth;4:04.38
Lawrence;4:06.37
Andover Central;4:06.77
St. James;4:07.54
Blue Valley;4:08.21
3,200-METER RELAY
Mill Valley;9:32.36
Blue Valley Southwest;9:49.62
Aquinas:10:02.21
Blue Valley West;10:03.50
Blue Valley North;10:05.56
HIGH JUMP
Righter, Olathe Northwest;5-10
Hart, Rolla;5-6
Stauffer, Thunder Ridge;5-6
Bond, Aquinas;5-5
Duncan, Circle;5-5
Hegarty, Manhattan;5-5
Hendrickson, SM East;5-5
LONG JUMP
Righter, Olathe Northwest;19-5
Turner, Pittsburg;18-5
McWashington, Olathe Northwest;18-33/4
Pryor, Blue Valley;18-31/4
Childress, Free State;17-113/4
TRIPLE JUMP
Childress, Free State;40-9
Turner, Pittsburg;38-7
Okoro, Dodge City;38-51/4
McWashington, Olathe NW;38-4
Pixton, SM Northwest;37-10
POLE VAULT
Peters, Smoky Valley;12-3
Wait, Gardner-Edgerton;12-0
Cates, Andale;11-6
Hickerson, Lawrence;11-6
Bebermeyer, Chapman;11-0
Eck, Andale;11-0
SHOT PUT
Rhodes, Augusta;45-2
Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central;43-41/2
Hackerott, Goddard;43-3/4
Burton, Riley County;42-31/2
Bynum, Hutchinson;41-21/2
DISCUS
Thompson, Sedgwick;137-8
Burton, Riley County;134-9
Fairchild, Andale;134-2
Rhodes, Augusta;133-10
Bynum, Hutchinson;132-10
JAVELIN
Lueger, Centralia;157-2
Fairchild, Andale;150-3
Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central;144-11
Kurtz, Baldwin;141-4
Farrington, Blue Valley North;140-7
Note: Please send updated times/marks or meet results to Rick Peterson by email at rpeterson@cjonline.com or by fax at (785)-295-1230. Peterson can be reached on Twitter @peterson_rick. When submitting times please note whether the times were hand-timed or fully automatic. Fully automatic times in the individual sprints (200 meters and shorter) are considered to be .024 faster than hand times. y-Event was run in yards and has been converted to meters. p-Time was run in preliminaries.