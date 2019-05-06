INMAN—The Inman High School baseball and softball team had to cooperate with Remington all week due to the field conditions. In result, the two high schools agreed to relocate and play at Inman on Saturday morning instead.

Teutons sweep Broncos

The Teuton baseball team reached above .500 after sweeping the Broncos, 11-8 in game one, and 15-1 in game two.

In game one, the Teutons scored 11 runs off 10 hits over the Broncos. Carson Munoz, Carter Brown and Landen Snyder tied with two hits. Also, Brown and Dakota Kelly tied for three RBIs.

Remington collected eight runs off three hits. However, the Broncos stole five bases to help collect some runs.

Kyler Konrade got the win as the starting pitcher. In three innings, Konrade allowed no hits, but three runs while striking out three and walking one batter. After that, the Teutons relied on their bullpen to finish the job.

In game two, it was all Teutons as they picked up 15 runs off 13 hits, defeating Remington 15-1 in five innings. Derrick Johnson was the top performer as he went 4-for-4 at the plate, and stole four bases. Brown, who had two hits and four RBIs, nailed a three-run homer during the game to do more damage on Remington. Three more batters tied for two RBIs.

Remington struggled at the plate while Landen Snyder was on the mound. Snyder gave away zero hits in four innings. He was close of a no-hitting performance until his relieve pitcher gave away one run, but Snyder still took the win.

The Teutons will host Canton-Galva on Tuesday at 3 p.m to conclude their season.

Lady Teutons struggle to score

The Inman softball team was not so lucky as the Lady Teutons drop two more losses to Remington 4-0 in game one, and 13-3 in game two.

In game one, the Lady Teutons outhit the Broncos 6-3, but no runs to show for it. Remington took advantage of not only their four runs off three hits, but also Inman's four errors as well.

Six Teutons picked up only one hit at the plate.

Kennedy Shober took the loss as the starting pitcher for Inman. On the circle, she allowed three hits and four runs in six innings, striking out five.

In game two, the Lady Teutons continue to struggle to score despite making enough hits in 13-3 loss to Remington. The Teutons out hit the Broncos 10-3, but similar to game two, not enough runs to stay in the game.

Remington didn't need to score runs off hits because Inman allowed seven errors and gave away 13 stolen bases. The Broncos had a strong first inning after scoring six runs. It didn't take until the third inning for the Teutons to pick up two runs after being shutout in game one.

Macy Dewitt had a solid day as she went 3-for-3 at the plate. Shober and Jaylah Hurley also recorded multiple hits.

Halee Konrade took the loss after lasting four innings. Along with the 13 runs and three hits she gave away, she recorded three strikeouts.

The Lady Teutons will conclude their season on Tuesday when they host Canton-Galva at 3 p.m.

