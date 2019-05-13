It was a good week for the Elyria Christian School basketball program. Tyler Huxman and Aidan Fields made their commitment to play college basketball. Huxman signed his letter of intent to play at Sterling College. He will be joining his former high school teammate Tyler Thiessen, who's already one-year in as a Warrior. While Huxman is staying close to home, Fields will head south to Bethany Oklahoma, where he will play basketball at Southern Nazarene University

“We are welcoming Aidan Fields to the SNU JV Men’s basketball team as a walk-on," SNU's Head Coach Sahlih Butts announced. "We are excited to have Aidan next season. He will bring a great work ethic and high character to our culture. He will also develop himself as a student-athlete mentally and physically."

Fields plans to major in sports management.

