DODGE CITY — Hays High senior Tradgon McCrae capped off his outstanding high school career with a stellar round at the Class 5A golf tournament at Mariah Hills Golf Course.

McCrae shot a 3-under par 68 and took third place in the tournament, finishing a stroke out of first place. The Indians took fourth place as a team.

Goddard-Eisenhower's Tyler Trudo and Emporia’s Gentry Scheve went to a playoff after both shooting a 67. Trudo edged Scheve in the playoff to win the state title.

McCrae, a three-time regional champion for the Indians, carded seven birdies, including four on the back nine.

Hays senior Josh Norris tied for 15th with a 3-over 74. Jason Krannawitter shot a 79 and Tucker Johnson had an 83 for the Indians.

Andover Central took the team title with a 293, followed by Aquinas (297), Wichita Kapaun (298), Hays (304) and Maize South (305).

TMP TAKES SEVENTH IN 3A: Senior Cameron Rozean led Thomas More-Prep Marian at the Class 3A tournament at Emporia Municipal Golf Course, placing 12th after playoffs.

Rozean fired a nine-over par 80, tying with five others for 10th. He finished third among the five other golfers in the playoff.

Sabetha’s David Pierson won with a 76.

Tyler Robben shot an 86 for the Monarchs while Ethan Brummer carded a 90 and Ryan Stoecklein a 93. TMP took seventh in the team standings.

Phillipsburg took fourth as a team. Ty Sides led the Panthers by shooting an 80.

Sabetha won the team title with a 327.