Colby’s Lara Murdock followed her strategy to perfection in Friday's Class 2A 3,200 meter run at the State Track and Field Championships, staying right with the front pack.

Murdock then had enough left in the tank to pull away in the final lap, winning in 11:56.38 to capture her first state title.

“My goal was just to stay with those front girls and then hope I had it in me,” Murdock said.

Murdock definitely was up to the task, breaking away to finish ahead of second-place Clare Hawkins (Scott City) by about four seconds.

Murdock clocked a 1:23.08 on the final lap.

“Just get to the finish line,” Murdock said of thought process on the last lap.

Murdock placed second in the 1600 (5:29.13) and third in the 800 (2:24.04) last year as a freshman.

Friday’s run was Murdock’s first sub-12 minute two-mile run.

“I’m super blessed,” Murdock said. “God is good.”

The Class 3A, 2A and 1A 3,200s were set for Friday but the start of the meet was pushed back three hours due to rain and lightning, forcing Murdock and the rest of the two-milers to adjust.

“You mentally prepare, (and the delay) is a little setback,” Murdock said. “But I adjusted OK, I think.”

Around 12:45 p.m. Friday, the meet was delayed by lightning and the rest of the events were eventually postponed to Saturday.

Here’s a look at other area highlights from events that were completed Friday.

Giefer takes second in 3,200: WaKeeney-Trego standout distance runner Helen Giefer took second in Class 2A in the 3,200 run.

Giefer, the defending state champ in the event, finished in 11:48.38 with KC-Christian’s Alysia Wagner winning in 11:31.49.

Hoxie’s Emily Diercks took third with a 12:12.65 and Trego’s Sybil Giefer placed fourth in 12:18.69.

Ellis’ Eck second in pole vault: Ellis’ Jacob Eck made a strong bid for a Class 2A state title in pole vault, taking second place.

Eck made 13 feet along with Hillsboro’s Nate Hein, but Hein won the event on misses.

Hein cleared his first attempt at 13 feet while Eck made the height on his third try.

Wichita County’s Tristen Porter took third at 12-6.

Casey second in shot put: Plainville’s Jared Casey gave Hillsboro's Wes Shaw a run for the Class 2A shot put title, but fell just short.

Shaw, the defending state champ, won with a toss of 54 feet, 8 1/2 inches while Casey took second with a 54-4. Shaw's personal record is 64-1, which ranks seventh all-time in Kansas.

Casey took third in the shot put last year.