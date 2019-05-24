The Lansing softball season came to an end Thursday at Mazie High School.

Lansing fell 10-0 to Shawnee Heights to end their season.

Shawnee Heights jumped out 4-0 after the first inning and added another run in the second.

The Lions could not get it going on offense. Lansing’s lone hit came in the top of the sixth when Shannon Jessup got a single. The Lions were unable to knock Jessup in.

Shawnee Heights would score five more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Jessup recorded the lone hit for Lansing. The junior also recorded a stolen base in the sixth. Bradi Basler started at pitching for Lansing. The senior allowed 11 hits, 10 runs and three strikeouts in her final high school game.

Abigail Fischer led the T-Birds with three runs. Alexis Coulter and Aniya Holt each had two. Jaycee Ginter took the win in the circle. The junior allowed one hit and had 15 strikeouts.

Lions head coach Rachel Milnark said she told the team to not focus on what the team did in Thursday’s loss, but to focus on the successful season.

“This is something we talked about,” Milnark said. “We told the girls that we can’t really focus on what we did in that game (Thursday). I feel like we had a better season than what we came out in that game. Obviously, there are things we wish we could have changed and done better. But in all reality, we had a successful season. We brought ourselves to state and left a name for ourselves back in town.”

The coach said the staff told the girls in between innings to prove that the team deserved to be there.

“We obviously earned this,” she said. “We were just as good as (Shawnee Heights). Just some motivating things. At this point, there is no point in correcting anything. Just keep it positive and move forward.”

The Lions kept the positive attitude throughout the game despite the score. Like other games, the players consistently yelled words of encouragement to each other.

Lansing finishes the season 14-8. Shawnee Heights’ season continues as the T-Birds attempt to repeat as 5A champions. Shawnee Heights will play again Friday at 11 a.m.