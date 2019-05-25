Hays High landed five players on the All-Western Athletic Conference baseball team released this week.

Indians senior ace Trey Riggs was named player of the year and was joined on the first team by seniors Palmer Hutchison and Cody Petersen and junior Brock Lummus. Freshman Dylan Dreiling was an honorable-mention selection.

Frank Leo was named coach of the year in the last season of this 39-year career as Hays High head coach.

The Indians went 20-2 on the season and won the Western Athletic Conference and Western Plains Diamond Classic championships.

Other first-team selections were Koy Brack, Eddie Bujanda and Alex Schremmer, from Great Bend; Braxton Hyde and Francisco Terrazas, from Liberal; Alden Knedler, from Dodge City; and Easton Leger and Austin Waetzig, from Garden City.