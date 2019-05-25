The Leavenworth High School football team has a new head coach.

Leavenworth Activities Director James Vanek announced Sean Sachen as the new football coach in a tweet.

“Pleased to announce Sean Sachen as our next head football coach at LV!” Vanek said in the tweet. “Coach Sachen has been on staff for several years and served in various roles! Congratulations Coach Sachen!”

The new head coach said he was excited and anxious when he found out that he got the job.

“I was happy,” Sachen said. “And excited. But a little anxious because it’s so late in the game and we’ve had some assistant coaches that have retired or moved on. I know it is going to be tough with a quick turnaround. So I was ready to just get to work. I haven’t had a whole lot of time to take a deep breath and be like ‘wow, this is cool.’ It was ‘let’s go to work.’”

Sachen takes over the Pioneers after Mark Littrell announced his retirement earlier this month. Sachen joined Leavenworth in 2014 as a linebackers coach after previously serving as head coach at the now closed Immaculata High School. Sachen added various roles throughout his time as an assistant, including his recent stint as defensive coordinator.

“(Littrell) is left-handed,” Sachen said. “So I was kind of his left-hand man. I just have been there to help anytime and any way I could because I know what the challenges of being a head coach are. And all the amount of work behind the scenes. So I tried to help him in any way I could.”

Sachen said he doesn’t want to change too much from the foundation Littrell built, but he will add his own flair to things.

“I think the foundation here is set with coach Littrell,” he said, “as far as the expectations and defining work ethic. I’m pretty tough on kids. I’m as tough as anybody. But I also like to have a good time. I mean the kids ‘play’ football. So we are going to mix in some fun things that will be surprises for the kids. The coaches will come up with different ideas to lighten up practice a little.”

But Sachen still pushed that the sport of football is the same. He said he might tweak a few things offensively. Sachen said he came up as an option coach so he might try to incorporate more triple option elements to the playbook, but he said that will depend more on the personnel. As for the defense, Sachen doesn’t expect any big changes. Steve Short will take over as coordinator after previously serving as the defensive line coach.

“(Coach Short) is putting together his package for what we want to do defensively,” Sachen said. “It’s basically the same thing that I’ve done. He is just putting his spin on it. He runs everything by me to say ‘what do you think of this and that?’”

Kyle Gurss will also help with the defense. Gurss has been the offensive line coach but the defensive line is his speciality and the line coach has experience coaching it in college.

For the rest of the staff, the coach is working with administration at Leavenworth to help find assistants.

“We got some job openings here,” Sachen said. “And I’ve been communicating with James Vanek and (Christy) Lentz (Leavenworth principal). And they have been awesome. They’ve been talking to me like ‘here are some of the applicants that we are looking at. This one wants to coach football or that one.’ So they’re sifting through some people for different teaching positions to see if they fit with what we are trying to do football-wise.”

Sachen is also talking to other teachers at Leavenworth High School that haven’t coached in a while.

“Maybe they got out of it because they had young kids,” Sachen said. “Now their kids have gotten older I’m trying to persuade them to come and join the staff with guys I think that would draw some more kids they coach in other sports. It’s good to hear the same message from a different person. So I think the more we can do to get that multi-sport athlete going, the better off we will be.”

Sachen also serves as the powerlifting coach at Leavenworth. The promotion to head coach won’t change his commitment to that sport as well. Sachen said it is also a time consuming thing but he loves it. He also said the kids would be devastated if Sachen were to step down after the relationship he has built.

As summer begins, Sachen said he’s not planning on making too many changes to the summer schedule.

“I’ve taken the same schedule that coach Littrell and I put together and we’ve run for the last five years,” he said. “So we are doing everything that we’ve had set up. But we are adding a lineman challenge.”

Sachen said it will be similar to “The Titan Games” sports competition show on NBC hosted by Dwayne Johnson. The linemen will do sled pulls, tire flips, scoop and scores and other stuff Sachen described as “fun” for the linemen who don’t get the glory.

“They put in the hard work,” he said. “And then the running back gets the glory.”

He mentioned what other schools like Blue Valley have done it in the past. Sachen wants to see if they can get other schools to come up.

The team will also do 7-on-7 tournaments. But Sachen said the key to success will still be getting into the weight room this summer.