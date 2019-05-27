WICHITA — Several weather delays surely left tons of athletes exasperated throughout the weekend at state track, but Ethan Lang kept his frustration level at a minimum.

The Thomas More Prep-Marian senior sprinter was able to soak up the last meet of his high school career, making the podium in four events.

“It was a greet meet,” Lang said. “There were a lot of weather issues, but it was still an awesome experience to have a three-day track meet. It was just a great experience to end on.”

Lang placed third in the Class 3A 400-meter dash (23.08) and fifth in the 200 (23.08) while running on the fourth-place 3,200 relay (8:20.51) and seventh-place 1,600-meter relay (3:31.53).

“It wasn’t super frustrating; I actually liked it to an extent,” Lang said of the delays. “It was a great experience to have a good time to end the season on.”

Lang said the highlight of his meet was making the podium on his last high school race with the 1,600 relay team, which includes his cousins Lance Lang and Lucas Lang, along with Blayne Riedel.

“To be able to run my last race with them was such an awesome experience, especially because of the fact we got on the podium,” Lang said.

TMP’s 3,200 relay team was comprised of Lucas Lang, Riedel, Sheldon Weber and Ethan Lang.

The TMP girls had three placers in the high jump. Jenna Romme took third, Kassidi Yost fourth and Makinsey Schlautman sixth, with all three going 5 feet.

TMP’s Paris Wolf took fifth in the long jump with a mark of 16-1.

The Monarch girls 3,200 meter relay team (Emilee Lane, Julia Werth, Emily Schippers and Adell Riedel) made the podium, placing seventh with a 10:16.76.

Hays High’s meet was highlighted by a third-place finish in the Class 5A javelin by freshman Gavin Meyers, who had a throw of 167-1. Salina South’s Isaac Mitchell won the event with a 181-1.

Freshman Tucker Veach went 13 feet for the Indians in the pole vault, earning sixth place.

Hays sophomore Brooklyn Schaffer placed seventh in the 300 hurdles with a 47.07.