The Hays Larks are inviting everyone to the 11th annual Military Appreciation Night in conjunction with their game against the Dodge City A's on Sunday, June 2nd at 7 p.m. at Larks Park.

All active, reserve, and retired military personnel are specially invited to attend and will be honored on the field during pregame ceremonies. Military personnel will also be recognized after the 6th inning prior to the singing of “God Bless America." Military personnel in attendance should check in at the east side of the grandstand by 6:45 pm Friday evening.

Fans are encouraged to be in the park by 6:50 pm to show their appreciation and support for all military personnel during pregame ceremonies. Those ceremonies will feature recognition of all military personnel in attendance, a Color Guard, and the National Anthem sung live by Raeanna Peacock.

Those in attendance will also enjoy patriotic music and a red, white, and blue decorated park throughout the evening. Flags lining the park will be provided courtesy of American Legion Riders Post #173 of Hays, KS. Free admission to the game will be provided courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Hays and VFW Post #9076.

The Larks' home opener will be at 7 p.m. Friday against the Denver Cougar.s.