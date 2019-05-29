The Hays High baseball team had three selections on the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches All-State Class 5A baseball team released this week.

Senior Trey Riggs was a first-team pick. Riggs, the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year, boasted a 1.71 earned-run average.

Senior Palmer Hutchison was an honorable mention selection. The first-team All-WAC pick went 7-0 on the mound and batted .403.

Junior Brock Lummus, also a first-team All-WAC selection, earned honorable mention from the KABC. He hit .333 with three home runs.

The Indians were WAC and Western Plains Diamond Classic champions. They finished the season 20-2.

Colby senior catcher Tucker Branum earned first-team Class 3A honors while junior pitcher Mason Wright and senior utility player Gage Winger were second-team picks for the Eagles. Colby senior pitcher J.T. Zerr received honorable mention.

In Class 2-1A, Ellis sophomore pitcher Tegan Cain was a first-team pick. The Railers also put junior third baseman Carter Bollig and senior designated hitter Talon Talon on the second team, while freshman outfielder Tyson Jimenez made honorable mention.