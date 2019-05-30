LAWRENCE — The Les Miles and Chris Klieman eras have their official on-field kickoff times.

The Big 12 and its television partners on Thursday revealed the full nonconference slates for Kansas, Kansas State and the league’s other eight football programs, including start times for season openers. The Jayhawks are in their first season with Miles replacing David Beaty, and the Wildcats are in Year 1 under Kleiman, who replaced Bill Snyder.

Both programs will play Aug. 31 season openers, with KU playing host to Indiana State at 11 a.m. (FSN) and K-State welcoming Nicholls at 6 p.m. (ESPN+). Week 2 action unfolds Sept. 7 at home for both Sunflower State programs, with the Wildcats first playing Bowling Green at 11 a.m. (FSN) and the Jayhawks nabbing their first prime time action of the season against Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. (ESPN+). KU rounds out its nonconference slate with a Friday contest, traveling to Boston College for a 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 clash (ACC Network), while K-State will play its final game before Big 12 action at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 tilt at Mississippi State (ESPN or ESPN2).

KU will play host to West Virginia in its Big 12 opener on Sept. 21, and after a bye week, K-State will travel to Oklahoma State for a Sept. 28 contest in Stillwater, Okla. The Cowboys will be the first Big 12 program to play a game this season, traveling to Oregon State for a 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30 contest (FS1).

The Big 12 announces game times and television schedules for league contests either six or 12 days in advance of each weekend throughout the season.