HESSTON — Plainville’s Tanner Copeland led area golfers with a fourth-place finish in the Class 2A state golf tournament on Wednesday at Hesston Golf Course.

Copeland carded a 73, seven shots back of individual camp Kameron Shaw from Sacred Heart.

The tournament began on May 20 but was postponed after about six to eight holes because of rain. Play was restarted from scratch on Wednesday.

Sacred Heart won its fifth straight state championship with a 313, followed by Yates Center (301), Jayhawk Linn (332), Plainville (350) and Trego (356).

Shaw edged teammate Tate Herrenbruck by a stroke to win the tournament. Ryan Sellman, of Humboldt, was third with a 72.

Trego’s Dalton Mai took seventh with a 77.