LAWRENCE — The Hays Eagles Senior American Legion baseball team posted a 3-1 mark at a tournament in Lawrence over the weekend.

The Eagles opened their season with a 5-3 victory over Lawrence High School on Friday before splitting a pair of games on Saturday, beating Free State Meyer, 6-3, and falling to MB Karlin, 8-7.

Hays then wrapped up the tournament with a 7-2 win over Shawnee Mission East on Sunday.

Cody Petersen and Jamison Martin each had two hits for the Eagles in the win over Lawrence. The Eagles scored all five of their runs in the first inning.

Trey Riggs tossed a complete game on the mound, giving up three runs on five hits while striking out 13.

Palmer Hutchison and Brock Lummus each had two hits in the Free State game and Cody Petersen earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Against MB Karlin, the Eagles racked up 13 hits but surrendered three runs in the sixth to lose the lead. Hutchison and Petersen each had three hits while Willie Sennett, Lummus and Colby Drieling had two hits each.

The Eagles scored all seven of their runs against Shawnee Mission East in the fourth inning. Brady Kreutzer drove in four runs and tripled while Lummus and Jamison Martin had two hits each. Sennett earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits with five walks while striking out three in six innings of work.

The Eagles are set to play two games in McCook, Neb., on Tuesday.