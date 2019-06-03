The Hays Larks rallied from a 7-0 deficit to pull out a 9-8 walkoff victory over the Dodge City A’s in 11 innings in their Kansas Collegiate League Baseball debut on Sunday night at Larks Park.



Wyatt Divis brought in the game-winning run with a two-out single to score Mikey Gangwish.



Dodge City put up five runs in the third inning and added two more in the fourth off Larks’ starter Mason Myhre to open up a seven-run lead. The Larks (2-1) fought back with four runs in the fourth, thanks to a Gangwish solo home run, a Jarrod Belbin sacrifice fly and a two-run double by Drake Angeron.



Dodge City added a solo home run in the fifth but Hays answered with three more runs in the bottom of the inning, getting an RBI double from Gangwish, an RBI groundout from Divis and a sacrifice fly from Hernan Yanez.



The Larks then knotted up the score in the sixth when Matt Cavanagh scored on a wild pitch.



Rustin Hays pitched seven innings of relief, allowing just one run and one hit with no walks to earn the win. Myhre took a no-decision, giving up seven runs (three earned) on six hits with six walks and four strikeouts.



George Sutherland collected three hits for the Larks while Angeron, Gangwich and Belbin each had two hits.



The Larks were set to play Dodge City at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.



