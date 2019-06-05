NEWTON—The Newton Post 2 American Legion Senior Knights baseball team found itself in a dogfight with the McPherson Bullpups 18U team, leading to a doubleheader split Tuesday night at Klein-Scott Field.

McPherson outlasted Newton 16-13 in the first game. The Knights rallied to win the second game 8-6.

Newton led 6-2 after the first inning, aided by six walks and a hit batter. McPherson came back with two runs in the second inning and nine in the third, aided by three errors.

With one out and bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth, Ben Schmidt hit an inside-the-park grand slam.

Newton was able to draw within three runs going into the bottom of the seventh, but failed to score in the final inning.

McPherson used four pitchers with Ty Miller posting the win. Hunter Alvord and Brandon Malm each had four strikeouts.

Peyton Maxwell took the loss for Newton. Matt Eldridge struck out two in relief.

Malm went four for five hitting for McPherson, driving in three runs. Collin Pearson went two for four with three RBIs. Aiden Hoover went two for four with two RBIs.

In the second game, Newton had runners at second and third base with no outs in the first inning and failed to score. McPherson came back with a pair of runs in the top of the second.

Newton used three singles to start the bottom of the third to score a pair of runs. McPherson replied with two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.Five Newton hits and an error in the fifth inning led to four Knight runs. Henry Claassen hit a two-run double in the inning.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Matt Seirer went three bases on an error and scored on a wild pitch. Another error set up an RBI double for Claassen.McPherson put two runners on base in the top of the seventh, but the Knights were able to prevent any runs from scoring.

Schmidt pitched two innings of relief for the win. Sport Tegethoff pitched the top of the seventh for the save. Trev Golubski, Schmidt and Tegethoff each struck out two.Dylan Rinker and Hoover each struck out four for McPherson. Hoover took the loss.Claassen finished two for two at the plate for Newton, driving in three runs. Tegethoff, Josh Edson and Seier each went two for four.

Hoover and Alvord both finished two for three hitting for McPherson. McPherson is 3-1. Newton is 2-6-1.