The area will have strong representation in the Kansas 8-Man Football Association All-Star Games on Saturday at Beloit.

The Division II game is set for 10 a.m. followed by the Division I game at 1:30 p.m. at Beloit High School’s Trojan Stadium.

Nine area players will play on the West squad in the Division I game while 13 from the area will play on the Division II West team.

Players in the Division I game include Cody Baxter and Jordan Raby, from St. Francis; Conner Born, from Hill City; Jarrod Dible and Colton Hesktett, from Hoxie; Wyatt Dreiling and Cooper Windholz, from Victoria; and Angel Guzman and Andres Rios, from Ness City.

Osborne will have three players in the Division II game — Darnell Holloway, Kade Miller and Jordan Wherry. Other West All-Stars include Northern Valley’s Caden Bach and Nick Stutsman, Sylvan-Lucas’ Tyler Barrientes and Sam Princ, Wallace County-Sharon Springs’ Josh Daily and Luke Johnson, Otis-Bison’s Anton Foust and Luke Higgason, Thunder Ridge’s Landon Gering and Brandon Grauerholz.

Northern Valley’s Chuck Fessenden will be the coach of the West team in the Division II game. Sylvan Lucas' Ben Labertew will be an assistant coach.

Victoria’s Doug Oberle will be an assistant in the Division I game.