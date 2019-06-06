DODGE CITY — The Hays Larks remained unbeaten in Kansas Collegiate League play and finished off a four-game sweep of the Dodge City A’s on Wednesday night, notching a 5-1 road victory.



Second-year Lark Wyatt Divis went 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and three runs driven in. Drake Angeron and George Sutherland added two hits each.



Ryan Ruder earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on five hits with four walks while striking out four in five innings of work. Tommy Garcia tossed four scoreless innings, giving up five hits with one walk and striking out two.



The Larks (5-1, 4-0 KCLB) were off on Thursday and will open a two-game road set against the Clearwater Outlaws at 7 p.m. Friday.



