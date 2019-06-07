The TMP Monarchs 17-and-under American Legion baseball team split a doubleheader with Ellinwood on Thursday at TMP Field.



The Monarchs pulled out a 15-14 win in the first game, thanks to an 8-run seventh inning that was capped off by a 3-run walkoff triple by Jace Wentling. Ellinwood took a 12-6 win in the nightcap.



Ellinwood notched five runs in the top of the seventh to open up a seven-run lead.



Bryce Seib helped start the Monarchs’ monster rally with a two-run double. Back-to-back singles from Jacob Pfeifer and Nick Helget then brought the Monarchs within three. After Tyson Dinkel drew a walk, Carter Newell’s single cut the deficit to two runs.



Wentling then came through with the game-winning triple, scoring Helget, Dinkel and Newell.



Six Monarchs had multi-hit games. Helget collected four hits while Jacob Pfeifer and Noah Gibson had three-hit games. Dinkel, Newell and Seib had two hits each.



In the second game, Ellinwood broke things open with a six-run fifth inning to take a 10-2 lead.



Newell had two hits in game two for the Monarchs, now 1-5 on the summer.





