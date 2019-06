EMPORIA — The Hays Senior Eagles American Legion baseball team picked up a 12-0 shutout win in four innings over Wellington on Friday in a tournament in Emporia.

Willie Sennett tossed the shutout, allowing just one hit in four innings.

The Eagles collected nine hits. Cody Petersen had a triple and a double, while Trey Riggs also had a double.

The Eagles were set to continue the tournament on Saturday in Emporia.