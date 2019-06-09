AUSTIN, Texas — Kansas State's Shardia Lawrence didn't just save her best for last, she saved the school's best for last.

Lawrence soared a school-record 45 feet, 10 3/4 inches on the final attempt of the NCAA women's triple jump Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium to win the title in the most dramatic of fashions. The senior from St. Catherine, Jamaica, entered the final jump in third place, but she claimed her first NCAA crown by recording the seventh-best mark in NCAA championship history.

“I knew that my future depended on this day. That’s why I came out here and competed hard,” Lawrence said. “I knew I had that one surprise left for everybody and I came out here to be victorious, and I was victorious.”

Lawrence broke K-State's triple jump record on three occasions Saturday, shattering Vanitta Kinard's previous mark of 45-1 3/4 set at the 1997 NCAA meet.

The NCAA title is the 10th in K-State history and first in the women's triple jump.