AUGUSTA — The Hays Larks stayed red hot with a 13-1 rout of the Kansas Cannons on Sunday, picking up their seventh straight win and moving to 8-1 on the season.

The Larks, 7-0 in Kansas Collegiate League Baseball play, forced the run rule thanks to a nine-run seventh inning.

Matt Cavanagh and Jarrod Belbin each had three hits for the Larks, while Drake Angeron and Wyatt Divis had two hits each. Both of Divis' hits were doubles.

Christian Pearcy went the distance on the mound, allowing a run while one run while scattering seven hits. He struck out six with just one walk.

The Larks will play the Cannons again at 7 p.m. on Monday night.