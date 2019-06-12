Thomas More Prep-Marian’s Cameron Rozean and Hays High’s Tradgon McCrae and Josh Norris were selected to the Kansas Golf Coaches Association All-State team released this week.

McCrae was a second-team Class 5A pick. He placed third at the 5A state tournament in Dodge City and won the regional tournament at Smoky Hill Country Club.

Norris was honorable mention in 5A. He tied for 15th at state and placed second in the regional tournament.

Rozean was a first-team Class 3A pick. He won the regional tournament at Hoisington and took 12th in the 3A state tournament.

Goodland’s Garin Ihrig was also a first-team selection in 3A while teammate Ryan Lalicker was named to the second team. Phillipsburg’s Trey Sides and Trey Martin were also second-team picks.

In Class 2A, Plainville’s Tanner Copeland and WaKeeney-Trego’s Dalton Mai were both first-team selections. Ellis’ Brady Frickey earned second-team honors. Hoxie’s Jarrod Dible, Smith Center’s Austin Hobelmann, Oberlin’s Spencer Wishon and Trego’s Carter Minson all received honorable mention.

In Class 1A, Osborne’s Branden Bussmann and Steele Wolters, Stockton’s Brady Beougher, and Rawlins County’s Kendrick Woody were first-team selections. Osborne had four second team selections — Lathe Watkins, Brandon Befort, Grady Walters and Dayton Lantz. Honorable mention picks included Rawlins County's Brenan Dixson and Isaac Domsch and Wheatland-Grinnell’s Ethan Beckman.