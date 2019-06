The TMP-Marian Monarchs 17-and-under American Legion baseball team was swept in a road doubleheader at Larned on Thursday.

The Monarchs fell 6-4 in the first game 4-0 in the second game.

The Monarchs were held to seven hits total in the doubleheader. Kade Harris had two hits in the second game.

The Monarchs dropped to 3-7 on the season. They will play a pair of games at Kingsley on Monday.