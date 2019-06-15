ROSSVILLE — The Hays Eagles Senior American Legion baseball team picked up a pair of lopsided wins on Saturday in Rossville.

The Eagles opened the day with a 12-3 win over Rossville before taking a 10-2 win against Pittsburg.

Hays moved to 11-3 on the season.

The Eagles unleashed a nine-run fourth inning, highlighted by Trey Riggs’ grand slam to center field.

Willie Sennett went 4-for-4 at the plate for the Eagles. Sennett, Jamison Martin and Brock Lummus all doubled and Dominic Bainter had a triple.

Brady Kreutzer earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs in five innings while striking out nine. Sennett, Bainter, Cody Petersen, Riggs, Lummus and Martin all drove in runs during the inning.

Petersen hit a two-run homer for the Eagles in the bottom of the third.

Colby Dreiling tossed all six innings to earn the win on the mound against Pittsburg.

The Eagles will host Great Bend in a doubleheader at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Larks Park.