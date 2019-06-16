The Hays Larks extended their winning streak to 11 games, edging Park City 5-4 on Saturday at Larks Park.

In a rare close game for the Larks this summer, Hays (12-1, 11-0 KCLB) scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Matt Cavanagh.

Wyatt Divis then picked up the save with a scoreless ninth.

Tommy Garcia earned the win in relief. Starter Rustin Hays went six innings, allowing three runs.

Brook Brannon and Divis each had two hits.

The Larks will go for the series sweep of the Rangers at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Larks Park.