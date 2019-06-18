Fort Hays State Football begins its quest for an MIAA Championship three-peat in September when the 2019 regular season begins. The Tigers will be at home five times during the 2019 season, with the first home contest set for Thursday, September 12th. The Tigers have made appearances in the NCAA Playoffs two consecutive years and enter their ninth season under the guidance of head coach Chris Brown.

Fort Hays State claimed the MIAA Championship the last two years after an 11-0 record during the 2017 regular season and 9-2 mark during the 2018 regular season. The schedule features an all-conference 11 game slate once again, but the MIAA will see the return of Lincoln University in football after the exit from the conference by Lindenwood University to the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Fort Hays State will play six road games and five home games in 2019.

2019 Home Schedule

Thursday, September 12 – FHSU vs. Missouri Western, 7 pm – Eagle Communications Kickoff Classic

Saturday, September 28 – FHSU vs. Missouri Southern, 7 pm

Saturday, October 12 – FHSU vs. Emporia State, 7 pm – Homecoming sponsored by Big Creek Crossing

Saturday, October 26 – FHSU vs. Nebraska-Kearney, 2 pm

Saturday, November 9 – FHSU vs. Northwest Missouri State, 2 pm – Senior Day sponsored by American Family Insurance – Brian Ruder Agency

For the full 2019 schedule, go to the following link… 2019 FHSU Football Schedule

Tiger Football reserved season tickets are $78 per seat and can be purchased by calling 785-628-4050 or by stopping by the FHSU Athletic Department (Cunningham Hall Rm 138). See season ticket packages, including basketball and all-sport package options, for the 2019-20 athletic year at the following link… 2019-20 Season Ticket Form (PDF)

Single-Game General Admission Tickets (East Stands)

General admission tickets for single games are already available for purchase online at the following link…Purchase Tickets Online.

General admission seating for FHSU Football home games is located on the east side of the stadium.

Single-Game Reserved Tickets – Available September 3rd

All single-game reserved tickets will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, September 3rd. The only tickets available for purchase prior to September 3rd are season tickets for reserved seating and single-game general admission tickets.