LIBERAL — The Hays Larks saw their 12-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Liberal Bee Jays, taking a 5-4 loss on Monday in Liberal.

The Larks led 3-0 before Liberal grabbed the lead with a four-run fourth.

Hays tied it up in the sixth on an RBI single from Hernan Yanez, but the Bee Jays scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth.

The Larks dropped to 13-2 on the season and 4-1 in the Kansas Collegiate League Baseball Jayhawk West Division.

George Sutherland and Justin Lee each had two hits for the Larks.

The Larks were set to play the second game of the four-game series on Tuesday night in Liberal.