KINGSLEY — The Hays Monarchs 17-and-under summer baseball team swept Kingsley on the road on Monday, earning 9-5 and 8-0 wins.

In the first game, the Monarchs scored four runs in the first inning and three runs in the second frame. The Monarchs took advantage of six walks and five Kingsley errors in the first game.

In the second game, Mark Rack and Nick Helget combined for a five-inning no-hitter. Rack tossed four innings and Heget pitched a perfect fifth.

Kade Harris had two hits for the Monarchs in the second game.