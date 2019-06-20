The Hays Senior Eagles American Legion baseball team pounded out 11 hits and used solid pitching to notch a 4-2 victory over Great Bend on Wednesday night at Larks Park.

The Eagles moved to 13-4 on the season.

Great Bend scored a run in the top of the third but Hays plated two in the fourth. Palmer Hutchison scored on a Great Bend error and Willie Sennett brought in Tate Garcia with an RBI single to put the Eagles in front.

Hutchison later drove in Brady Kreutzer on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth, and the Eagles tacked on another run in the seventh on Trey Riggs’ sac fly that scored Jamison Martin.

Sennett, Garcia, Brock Lummus, Colby Dreiling and Kreutzer combined to hold Great Bend to six hits. Lummus earned the win, tossing three scoreless innings.

Riggs and Hutchison each had two hits.

The Eagles will play Pratt and Liberal on Friday in McPherson.