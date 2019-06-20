Four area players will take part in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games on Saturday at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.

In the girls game, Russell’s Tiffany Dortland will play for the White team while Golden Plains’ KayCee Miller will play on the Blue team.

New Hays High girls coach Kyle Porter will be a coach for the Blue team after leading Royal Valley to a Class 3A state championship last year.

In the boys game, Ness City’s John Pfannenstiel and Phillipsburg’s Trey Sides will play for the White team.

Fort Hays State signee Kaleb Hammeke (Hutchinson Trinity) will play for the Blue team.

Ness City’s Brandt Rogers will be a coach for the White team after coaching the Eagles to a Class 2A state title.

The girls game is set for 6 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 8:15 p.m.