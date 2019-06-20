The Hays Larks took a 10-3 loss to the Liberal Bee Jays on Wednesday night in Liberal.

Liberal took control with a five-run second inning. The Bee Jays out-hit Hays 15-5.

Mason Myhre took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits in three innings.

Jarrod Belbin had the only extra-base hit for the Larks with a double.

The Larks dropped to 14-3 overall and 5-2 in the Kansas Collegiate League Jayhawk West Division. They were set to go for the split in the four-game series on Thursday night in Liberal.