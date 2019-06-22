They say when you love what you’re doing, you never work a day in your life.

An Olathe man may one day find out if that maxim is a true statement, thanks to the power of e-commerce and his love of fishing.

Jeffrey Carrieres, 34, recently began creating and selling an array of colorful bass jigs and other jigheads through his new enterprise, Squanchy’s Lures.

“I haven't been making them all too long,” Carrieres said. “Only about a year. I got bored over the winter and figured it was a hobby to do and save me some money. I ended up giving some to my fishing buddies and we were pretty happy with the jigs and how they held up, so I figured I would try and sell some.”

The name Squanchy may sound like a personal nickname, but it actually comes from his adopted tabby cat.

“That’s the name he had when we adopted him from the shelter,” Carrieres said of the name, possibly derived from a recurring character on “Rick and Morty” — an animated show that airs on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block. “My daughter tried to rename him George, but it didn't stick.”

And Squanchy the Cat serves as the perfect mascot for his owner’s start-up thanks to its eye-catching, black-and-white logo showing a street-wise alley cat with a fish skeleton hanging from its mouth like a cigar. The logo, drawn in the style of 1930s cartoons such as “Betty Boop,” was designed by graphic artist Phoenix Mayer, and it has since been printed out on shirts that Carrieres sells online. In a stroke of luck, Mayer and Carrieres just happen to be co-workers at Challenger Teamware, 8263 Flint Street in Lenexa.

“I work in a screen print shop,” Carrieres said of his day job. “We do mainly rec sport leagues jerseys and stuff, so I asked one of the artists to draw it up for me.”

Squanchy’s is one of a handful of Kansas-based small businesses who make use of online sales and social media to market their lures, including Topeka-based Top Secret Jig Company, Rose Hill's MESU Bait Company, Wichita-based TTG Lures and Crappie Stopper Jigs and Flies, also based out of Olathe.

Carrieres said he posts everything he has for sale on his Instagram account, @SquanchysLures, and is in the process of adding them all to his Etsy store at https://www.etsy.com/shop/SquanchysLures. Those who want to purchase his lures can do so either on his Etsy site or by direct messaging him on Instagram.

“I fully stand behind any of my products,” Carrieres said. “If you were to ever purchase them and are unsatisfied, please contact me and I will fix the situation. I fully stand behind what I make.”

In addition to his Etsy and Instagram accounts, Carrieres also has a Squanchy’s Lures Facebook page at https://facebook.com/SquanchysLures/, and can be contacted by phone at 913-333-2009.

More about the lures

Carrieres’ selection is fairly wide for such a young company, with four main jighead types available in a variety of colors and sizes, as well as merchandise featuring his logo.

“So right now, I currently make flipping jigs, football jigs, bug-eyed minnowhead jigs and then freestyle jigs, along with some shirts,” Carrieres said. “I'll probably be making swim jigs next.”

The freestyle jigheads, which come in two sizes and seven colors, are ballhead jigheads with big eyes and red, 1/0 Matzuo sickle hooks, while the minnowhead jigs are more elongated with a thicker-wire Mustad hook. He has two sizes of freestyle jig available in seven different colors — alewife (a light purple), junebug, ruby red, watermelon, disco blue, black and white — and five sizes of the minnowhead available in six colors — alewife, ruby red, white, disco blue, black and glow-bright green.

Both lures make for great crappie and panfish jigs. On Instagram, he showed photos of his minnowhead paired with a 2.25-inch Hellfire soft plastic jig by Combat Jigs, another popular luremaker on Instagram, while in another photo on Facebook he paired the freestyle jighead with the 3.5-inch version of the Hellfire.

His bass jigs, which also feature a heavy-wire Mustad hook and sell for $4.99 apiece, tend to match more closely with the colors of baitfish, though he had a few that stand out such as Bloody Mary — red on white — and Lava Craw — bright orange on red. He guessed that his top-selling color overall was probably junebug. Other colors for his bass jigs include baby bass, sunfish, green sunfish, midnight blue, smokey junebug and pink shad.

“I had to mod my football jig mold to take thicker Mustad hooks,” he said. “The ones it was supposed to take weren't thick enough for me.”

Looking ahead

Carrieres said he is looking to expand his offerings this winter to include different types of jigs such as feather/hair jigs after hearing different requests from his customer base.

“I've had a lot of requests for crappie jigs, so I've been considering learning how to tie those and make some this winter,” Carrieres said. “Winter is when I usually make a lot of my products. It's what I do when I can't fish.”

Carrieres added that while it is a business, making a boatload of cash wasn’t as important to him as helping others catch a boatload of fish. He appreciates being able to do what he loves — and creating a quality product for others to enjoy and, hopefully, catch a lunker on — even if it’s not quite paying the bills yet.

“So I haven't really made a lot of money, but that was never my intention,” Carrieres said. “I just enjoy making quality jigs because fishing is my passion and it’s a fun hobby.

“If I some day made it big, I wouldn't complain, though.”