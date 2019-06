The Hays Senior Eagles picked up a 12-2 win over the Enid (Okla.) Plainsmen on Saturday in McPherson.

The Eagles had eight hits and drew nine walks. Brock Lummus had a two-hit game and homered for Hays, which improved to 15-5-1 on the season.

Tate Garcia earned the win, allowing one run in three innings.

The Eagles will play a road doubleheader at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against Great Bend.