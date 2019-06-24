The Hays Larks rolled to a 14-2 win over the Valley Center Mud Daubers in seven innings on Sunday night at Larks Park.

After an hourlong weather delay, the Larks grabbed command early with two runs in the first inning and seven runs in the second frame.

Hernan Yanez had three hits for the Larks while Justin Lee and Drake Angeron each had two.

Ryan Ruder earned the win, giving up one run and just one hit in four innings.

On Saturday night, the Larks used a nine-run seventh inning to explode past Valley Center for a 17-7 victory.

The Larks trailed 7-4 before using the big inning to take control.

The seventh frame included a grand slam by Justin Lee and a three-run home run by Jimmy DeLeon. Lee and Matt Cavanagh each had three hits for the Larks.

The Larks tacked on four more runs in the eighth to force the run rule.

Tommy Garcia earned the win in relief.