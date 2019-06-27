The Hays Eagles Senior American Legion baseball team cruised to a pair of comfortable victories over Abilene, picking up 7-0 and 13-3 wins on Thursday night at Larks Park.

Cody Petersen, Willie Sennett and Brady Kreutzer combined to toss a 3-hit shutout in the first game. Petersen threw three innings while Sennett and Kreutzer each went two innings on the mound.

Palmer Hutchison and Kreutzer each had two hits in the first game.

The Eagles forced the run rule in the fourth inning in the second game thanks to a seven-run frame.

Kreutzer, Brock Lummus and Jamison Martin had two hits apiece in the nightcap.

The Eagles moved to 19-5-1 on the season.