The TMP Monarchs 17-and-under summer baseball team earned a pair of close victories over Hill City’s 18-U team on Thursday.

The Monarchs pulled out a 3-1 win in the first game before taking a 2-1 decision in the second game, improving to 8-8 on the season.

Jace Wentling and Carter Newell combined to hold Hill City to four hits in the first game, while Kade Harris and Mark Rack limited Hill City to three hits in the second game.

Jacob Pfeifer had two hits in the second game for the Monarchs.