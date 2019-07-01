Kansas State fans will get one more chance to say goodbye to Bill Snyder.

Snyder, the legendary Wildcat football head coach who retired at the end of last season following a combined 27-year stint in Manhattan, will be the subject of a public celebration held July 13 at Bramlage Coliseum, the university announced Monday.

The program, which will be hosted by former K-State and current Kansas City Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus, will include guest speakers Kevin Lockett, Jim Colbert, Jon Wefald, B.J. Finney and Bob Stoops and will also feature highlight videos of what the university’s news release labeled “the greatest turnaround in college football history.”

Snyder went 215-117-1 overall and 9-10 in bowl games across two stints as K-State’s head coach (1989-2005; 2009-2018), winning the Big 12 in 2003 and finishing as a co-champion with Oklahoma in 2012. Former North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman is in his first season as Snyder’s replacement.

Doors for the event open at 7:30 p.m. at the west side of Bramlage Coliseum and will close at 7:45 p.m. Fans are encouraged to sit in Section 6.

Cats unveil men’s hoops noncon schedule

K-State rolled out its 2019-20 men’s basketball nonconference schedule Monday, with the team set for the earliest start program history.

After hosting a pair of exhibitions against Emporia State (Oct. 25) and Washburn (Oct. 30), the Wildcats will open the regular season against North Dakota State (Nov. 5). K-State’s first true road contest comes early, too, with Bruce Weber’s squad traveling to UNLV (Nov. 9) for Game 2 before playing host to Monmouth (Nov. 13) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 19) at Bramlage Coliseum.

Potential opponents Bradley, Northwestern and Pittsburgh await K-State for a pair of games at the Fort Myers Tipoff at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. (Nov. 25 and 27) before the Wildcats return home for three straight against Florida A&M (Dec. 2), Marquette (Dec. 7) in the inaugural Big 12/Big East series and Alabama State (Dec. 11).

“With the build of our team, we wanted a road game early (at UNLV) to show the young guys a glimpse of what they are going to face in the Big 12,” Weber said in a news release. “The Fort Myers field is really solid with teams from the ACC (Pittsburgh), Big Ten (Northwestern) and Missouri Valley (Bradley). Obviously, it will be exciting to get a really strong opponent at home in Marquette, which is returning one of the best players in the country — Markus Howard — in the inaugural Big 12/BIG EAST series.”

Another neutral site contest follows, this time against Mississippi State at the Never Forget Tribute Classic at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Dec. 14), with a date against Saint Louis at the Wildcat Classic at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. (Dec. 21) coming next.

Tulsa (Dec. 29) will travel to Manhattan to give K-State its final tune-up before Big 12 play begins. A to-be-determined foe on the road in the Big 12/SEC Challenge (Jan. 25) will round out the Wildcats’ nonconference slate.

K-State, which went 25-9 last season and 14-4 in Big 12 play en route to a share of the conference championship, must move on without former senior standouts Barry Brown, Dean Wade and Kamau Stokes. Xavier Sneed, who tested the NBA Draft waters, is the Wildcats’ top returning scorer, with his 10.6 points per game last season ranking fourth on the team.

“We feel this is a challenging nonconference schedule especially for such a new, young team,” Weber said. “We have veterans who have been in big games, but now have to change roles, to go with some new guys who have to step up to a new level. At the end of the day, the schedule has a good balance of home games to go with some road and neutral site opportunities to help in their development.”