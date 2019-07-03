HILL CITY — The TMP-Marian Monarchs 17-and-under summer baseball team swept a road doubleheader at Hill City on Tuesday.

The Monarchs earned an 11-4 run-rule win in game one before completing the sweep with an 8-3 victory in the second game.

Kade Harris tossed four innings in the first game, allowing two runs on four hits. Nick Hermann pitched an inning of relief, giving up two unearned runs. Ethan Atherton and Noah Gibson each doubled for the Monarchs.

The Monarchs did most of their damage early in the second game, scoring three runs in the first and four more in the second.

Harris, Atherton and Jace Wentling each had two hits for the Monarchs. Mark Rack and Harris had a double and Wentling tripled.

Rack went 2 1/3 innings in the second game. He gave up four runs (two earned) and four hits. Helget pitched the last 2 2/3 frames, giving up a run and three hits.

The Monarchs improved to 10-8 on the summer.