The Hays Larks split a two-game road set at Wellington, taking a 5-2 win on Thursday before falling 8-2 to the Heat on Friday.

The Larks were sitting 21-7 overall heading into a two-game series at McPherson.

On Thursday, Matt Cavanagh’s RBI single gave the Larks a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning and Hays went on to add three more in the frame to take control. Drake Angeron and Mikey Gangwish also had RBI hits in the inning and the Larks tacked on another run off a Heat error.

Rustin Hays earned the win for the Larks, allowing two runs in eight innings with five strikeouts and four walks.

Cavanagh, Angeron, Wyatt Divis, Justin Lee and Jarrod Belbin each had two hits on Thursday.

On Friday, the Larks were shutout for the first six innings before scraping out a run in each the seventh and eighth innings.

Angeron and George Sutherland had two-hit games and Cavanagh had the Larks’ only RBI.

Divis took the loss on the mound, giving up three runs (two earned) in five innings.