The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism unveiled some troubling news for Lyon County boaters and anglers this week.

The KDWPT staff has detected the presence of invasive zebra mussel larvae in the 135-acre Lyon State Fishing Lake, located northeast of Emporia. These larvae, also known as veligers, were likely introduced to the area by "hitchhiking" with unsuspecting lake-goers from other Kansas waterways, the agency said in a news release. Adult zebra mussels are able to attach to boats or other equipment and the microscopic zebra mussel veligers may be present in any water originating from an infested lake or stream. Densities as high as 1,000 veligers per gallon have been recorded in Kansas waters.

“This is the first new population of zebra mussels found in the state in 18 months, which is the longest period of time between new lake infestations since 2006," said Chris Steffen, aquatic nuisance species coordinator for KDWPT, in the release. "While it is unfortunate that zebra mussels have been spread to a new lake, I remain hopeful that these occurrences will be less frequent as more people have become aware of zebra mussels, their impacts and how to prevent moving them.”

Notices will be posted at various locations around the lake, and live fish may not be transported from Aquatic Nuisance Species-designated waters.

The agency urged lake-goers to take the following precautions to help avoid the spread of the aquatic nuisance:

• Clean, drain and dry boats and equipment between uses

• Use wild-caught bait only in the lake or pool where it was caught

• Do not move live fish from waters infested with zebra mussels or other aquatic nuisance species

• Drain livewells and bilges and remove drain plugs from all vessels prior to transport from any Kansas water on a public highway

For more information about aquatic nuisance species in Kansas, report a possible ANS, or see a list of ANS-designated waters, visit ProtectKSWaters.org. For information about Lyon State Fishing Lake, visit KSOutdoors.com, click on Fishing, then Where to Fish and select the Northeast region.

EL DORADO

Ducks Unlimited event on tap



The Bluestem chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting its second annual Bar Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Willies Sports Bar & Grill, 151 N. Main in El Dorado.

Cost is $25 per person, with a cheeseburger and fries and two Bud Light draught tickets included with the cost of attendance. There will be a silent auction and three chances to win guns during the event, including a Mossberg 930 DU Bottomland Camo Shotgun, a Mossberg Patriot Camo Bolt-Action .243 rifle and a Marlin Model 60 Semi-Auto .22LR rifle.

Those interested in attending the event should contact Scott Starkey at 316-206-3133.