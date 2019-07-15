PRATT —The McPherson 12U Red's season has come to an end heartbreakingly after losing to the 316 Sun Devils 7-6 in the state quarterfinals on Sunday.

At first, the Reds were in full control as they led 5-0 in 2.5 innings. The Sun Devils made a stunning comeback by scoring four runs after trailing 5-1 in the fifth. McPherson scored one more run to lead 6-5, holding onto dear life to close out the game. However, the Sun Devils picked up two runs in the final inning, including a sac-fly to end the game.

Brock Richardson led the Reds with two doubles, going 2-for-3 at-bat. Carter Allen was also 2-for-3 while Bayer White went 2-for-2 at the plate. Brendan Doile led the Reds with three RBIs.

Doile also started on the mound and pitched for four innings, giving away one unearned run. The Sun Devils made their comeback while Ian Razak Carter Allen took over from the bullpen.

The Reds completed their summer season with the record of 32-6-2.

