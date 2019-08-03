After heavy rains postponed many of the fishing tournaments across the state for the past couple of months, the Kansas Crappie Trail was able to get a tournament in July 21 on Pomona Lake.

Frank Haidusek and Dalton Thomas posted 7.87 pounds to come away with the win in the 11-team field.

Thomas, who recently began making his own baits, supplied the team with its winning lures. He said they were using a new prototype jig he had poured, though he won't have the mold for it until late October.

“Saturday I caught about 25 fish over 10 inches, had 6.50 pounds, and Sunday fish were still in same location but getting them to bite or hooked was hard,” Haidusek said. “We caught eight keepers all day, with eighth one coming off on its way to the boat. Used Dalton’s bait in bluegrass and junebug.”

Haidusek and Thomas also earned the Big Fish award at the event with a 1.46-pound slab.

Ryan German and Tony Niemeyer took second with a bag of 6.25 pounds, while Cliff Bammes and his wife, Alissa, took third with 6 pounds flat. Alissa was filling in for her brother and Frank’s regular teammate, Ryan Allen, who was on vacation during the tournament. Mike and Eric Schrock finished fourth with 5.55 pounds.

The KCT event that was scheduled for Saturday also was postponed until further notice.

KCC SEASON CANCELED

In other crappie tournament news, Kansas Crappie Club organizer Joe Bragg announced that tournament trail would be canceling the remainder of its regular season because of lake conditions, though the postseason events will hopefully still take place.

“To(o) many events have already been missed to the flooding to really be able to salvage the season or points race,” Bragg wrote. “We will have a couple of fundraiser events coming up that I will add in and run the Big Fish of the Year contest thru the Post Season Events to the 5th Annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive."

KANSAS CRAPPIE TRAIL

Results July 21 at Pomona Lake

Team ... Pounds of fish

Haidusek/Thomas ... 7.87

German/Niemeyer ... 6.25

Bammes/Bammes ... 6.00

Schrock/Schrock ... 5.55

Nitzscke/Barnes ... 4.76

McNish/Ball ... 4.08

Merrick/Echols ... 3.20

Faulconer/Miller ... 3.05

B. Manis/Shepard ... 2.83

Drew/Brandon ... 0.00

Campbell/Propst ... 0.00

Big fish: Haidusek/Thomas, 1.46

2019 KCT SEASON POINTS RACE

• German/Niemeyer — 495

• Schrock/Schrock — 415

• Merrick/Echols — 400

• Faulconer/Miller — 345

• Allen/Bammes — 305