BASEBALL

Instruction

Jerad Head Baseball: professional hitting, pitching and fielding instructions for all ages. Private, group and team lessons. Contact Jerad Head at 845-5832 or headbaseball@hotmail.com.

Smith Baseball & Softball Academy: Professional hitting, pitching, fielding, and catching instruction for Baseball and Softball. Ages 7 - Adult. Visit http://www.smithbaseballacademy.com or email info@smithbaseballacademy.com.

Leagues

Southwest Youth Athletic Association is accepting player and team registrations for the 2019 season. Visit http://www.kenberryleague.com for more information.

GOLF

Tournaments

Sept. 13 — Halfway to St. Patrick's Day Night tournament at Cypress Ridge Golf Course hosted by Irish Club of Topeka. Three-person, nine-hole scramble limited to first 18 teams. $75 person includes golf, illumination gear, cart, two drinks and snacks. Sponsorships available for $100. Jared Holroyd (785) 217-8007.

Sept. 28 — American Legion Department of Kansas tournament at Shawnee Country Club. Four-person scramble with shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. $80 per person or $320 per team includes green fees, cart, range balls, lunch, gift certificate and hole in one prize. Deadline Sept. 15. Lonny Cook 785-286-2134 or klckaron01@sbcglobal.net.

HORSESHOES

Leagues

Open, nonsanctioned league, 6 p.m. each Monday, April 1 through Oct. 28, 2019, at Gage Park horseshoe courts. Free participation for males and females of all ages. For more info, contact Earl Romine at 633-0890 or visit http://www.topekahorseshoe.com/.

NHPA-sanctioned league, 5:45 p.m. each Thursday, April 4 through Oct. 31, 2019, at Gage Park horseshoe courts. Annual fee is $43 for men and women, juniors $7. For more info, contact Larry Collette at 456-5001 or visit http://www.topekahorseshoe.com/.

RUNNING

Events

Nov. 30 — 14th annual MKA Rescue Run 5K, 5 p.m. at Topeka Tower, 534 S. Kansas Ave. Adults $20 before July 31, $25 before Nov. 10, $30 before Nov. 30, $35 race day. Youth $10 for 10-under, $15 for 11-15, $20 for 16-19. All proceeds benefit Topeka Rescue Mission. Tony Estes (785) 213-1727 or get-fit.org.

SAILING

Lessons

Free introduction to sailing lessons, 6 p.m. each Wednesday through August, Shawnee Yacht Club at Lake Shawnee. Open to ages 12 and older. More information at http://www.shawneeyachtclub.org/.

SOFTBALL

Instruction

Leagues

TENNIS Tournaments Sept. 5-8 — Five-state sectional age 40-plus men's and women's doubles tournament. Twenty-nine district championship teams from Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, St. Louis and Heart of America. Kossover Tennis Center. Admission free. Call Kossover at (785) 273-0030 for more information.

TRACK AND FIELD

Clubs

Topeka Blazers Track Club is accepting memberships for youths age 6-18. Practices are at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Shawnee Heights High School. For more information, call 785-207-3562 or go to http://www.topekablazers.com/.