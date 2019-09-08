Central Plains enjoyed a season for the ages on its way to capturing the Eight-Man Division I state championship last year, particularly defensively.

After allowing 14 points to Ness City in the season opener, the Oilers gave up just three more touchdowns the rest of the season. Central Plains pitched nine shutouts, including eight straight capped by a 50-0 rout of Ness City in the playoffs.

Graduation hit hard and though Central Plains started the season No. 1 in the Best of Kansas Preps Eight-Man I rankings, there were plenty of question marks about the Oilers’ ability to reload and hold that spot.

It was tested immediately. After getting out to a 14-0 lead on Ness City on Friday, Central Plains saw the Eagles score 30 straight points for a 30-14 lead.

Central Plains rallied to tie the game on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jerred Bieberle to Jacob Oberle and two-point conversion with 40 seconds left. But Ness City had the final say as Jose Guzman hit Gavin Schreiber on a 24-yard pass with four seconds left to give the Eagles the 36-30 upset victory.

Central Plains was the only No. 1 to fall in Week 1 and is replaced by Canton-Galva atop the Division I rankings. Canton-Galva avenged its only regular-season loss from a year ago, routing Little River 70-23.

Only a handful of ranked teams tumbled, with the biggest shake up coming in Class 4A, where preseason No. 4 Louisburg lost 27-24 to Spring Hill and No. 5 Basehor-Linwood lost 49-28 to Tonganoxie. Paola and Pittsburg move into the rankings this week and 4 and 5, respectively.

In Class 6A, preseason No. 2 Blue Valley North dropped to No. 5 after a 27-20 loss to Class 4A No. 1 Miege. Gardner-Edgerton, Topeka High and Free State all move up one spot.

In Class 5A, Mill Valley falls out of the top five after its loss to Blue Valley West. Maize moves into the rankings at No. 5 and DeSoto moves up one spot to No. 4.

Class 3A and 2A remained unchanged, but there was movement in the remaining three classes. Centralia’s loss to Rossville dropped the Panthers out of the top five with Sedgwick moving in at No. 5.

In Eight-Man I, Madison moves in at No. 5 with Central Plains falling out of the rankings. In Eight-Man II, South Barber’s out-of-state loss to Cherokee, Okla., drops the Chieftains from the rankings and Frankfort becomes the third Twin Valley League team to be in the top five at No. 5.

BEST OF KANSAS PREPS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

SUPER 10

Team ... record

1. Derby (1) ... 1-0

Defending 6A champs dominate Garden City

2. Aquinas (2) ... 1-0

Saints start strong with rout of Blue Valley

3. Miege (3) ... 1-0

Stags avenge 2018 opener loss to BV North

4. Wichita Northwest (5) ... 1-0

Grizzlies survive turnover-plagued battle with Carroll

5. Gardner-Edgerton (6) ... 1-0

No stunner this year as Gardner thumps SM East

6. Topeka High (7) ... 1-0

High breezes past Shawnee Heights

7. Free State (8) ... 1-0

Stewart Era off to good start with blowout win

8. Blue Valley North (4) ... 0-1

Mustangs come up short in bid to knock off Miege

9. Olathe North (9) ... 1-0

Eagles able to get past rival Olathe East

10. Carroll (10) ... 0-1

Golden Eagles narrowly miss upset of Northwest

CLASS 6A

Team ... record

1. Derby (1) ... 1-0

2. Gardner-Edgerton (3) ... 1-0

3. Topeka High (4) ... 1-0

4. Free State (5) ... 1-0

5. Blue Valley North (2) ... 0-1

Others — Dodge City 1-0, Junction City 1-0, Lawrence 1-0, Manhattan 1-0, Olathe North 1-0, SM East 0-1, SM Northwest 1-0, SM South 1-0, Wichita West 1-0.

Notes — Kevin Stewart had big shoes to fill, replacing the only head coach Free State had ever had, Bob Lisher. Facing an Olathe West team coming off a 5A semifinal showing a year ago, the Firebirds had an impressive showing in Stewart’s debut. Free State ran for 345 yards, Colter Maldonado threw three TD passes and the defense came up with two safeties in a 45-19 blowout of the Owls.

CLASS 5A

Team ... record

1. Aquinas (1) ... 1-0

2. Wichita Northwest (2) ... 1-0

3. Carroll (3) ... 0-1

4. DeSoto (5) ... 1-0

5. Maize (NR) ... 1-0

Others — Eisenhower 1-0, Emporia 1-0, Great Bend 1-0, KC Schlagle 0-0, Liberal 1-0, Maize South 1-0, Mill Valley 0-1.

Notes — Wichita Northwest and Carroll played a pair of dandies last year, with Northwest winning last year’s opener on a last-second field goal and completing the sweep with a wild 84-67 playoff win. Friday’s opener was another close one, albeit somewhat ugly. Northwest turned it over five times, but pulled out a 21-17 win on two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Reagan Jones to Zion Jones.

CLASS 4A

Team ... record

1. Miege (1) ... 1-0

2. Goddard (2) ... 1-0

3. McPherson (3) ... 1-0

4. Paola (NR) ... 1-0

5. Pittsburg (NR) ... 1-0

Others — Andover Central 1-0, Buhler 1-0, Fort Scott 1-0, KC Piper 1-0, Louisburg 0-1, Spring Hill 1-0, Tonganoxie 1-0.

Notes — While Miege avenged one of its two losses from 2018, beating Eastern Kansas League rival Blue Valley North 27-20, the win of the week belongs to Spring Hill. The Broncos nearly knocked off Louisburg to start the 2018 season, falling 21-17, but picked off their Frontier League rivals 27-24 on Friday night in a back-and-forth affair.

CLASS 3A

Team ... record

1. Sabetha (1) ... 1-0

2. Andale (2) ... 1-0

3. Marysville (3) ... 1-0

4. Scott City (4) ... 1-0

5. Hayden (5) ... 1-0

Others — Beloit 1-0, Frontenac 1-0, Galena 1-0, Halstead 1-0, Hesston 1-0, Jefferson West 1-0, Parsons 1-0, Prairie View 1-0, Wamego 1-0, Wichita Collegiate 1-0.

Notes — Defending champion Sabetha survived its opener with arch rival Nemaha Central, but it wasn’t easy. The Bluejays gave up an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the game, but shut out the Thunder the rest of the way. A Gabe Garber touchdown run and two Linus Krauss field goals produced a 13-6 win. The game of the night? Parsons edged Iola 54-48 in five overtimes.

CLASS 2A

Team ... record

1. Phillipsburg (1) ... 1-0

2. Conway Springs (2) ... 1-0

3. Hoisington (3) ... 1-0

4. Humboldt (4) ... 1-0

5. Riley County (5) ... 1-0

Others — Cimarron 1-0, Garden Plain 1-0, Hutchinson Trinity 1-0, Lakin 1-0, Maur Hill 1-0, Rossville 1-0, Silver Lake 1-0, Southeast-Saline 1-0.

Notes — Hoisington didn’t have standout Wyatt Pedigo when it took on Pratt in last year’s season opener and the Greenbacks rode All-Stater Travis Theis to a 34-0 win. Theis graduated, but Pedigo was around this time and the Cardinals got an impressive 37-17 road win to start 2019.

CLASS 1A

Team ... record

1. Smith Center (1) ... 1-0

2. Plainville (2) ... 1-0

3. Olpe (3) ... 1-0

4. Jackson Heights (5) ... 1-0

5. Sedgwick (NR) ... 1-0

Others — Centralia 0-1, Colgan 0-1, Ell-Saline 1-0, LaCrosse 1-0, Lyndon 1-0, Valley Heights 1-0.

Notes — No. 2 Plainville needed every bit of the big nights it got from Jared Casey and Jordan Finnesy to hold off Norton 29-22. Casey had 213 yards rushing on just 16 carries and Finnesy added 157 yards on the ground.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I

Team ... record

1. Canton-Galva (2) ... 1-0

2. Hodgeman County (3) ... 1-0

3. St. Francis (4) ... 1-0

4. South Central (5) ... 1-0

5. Madison (NR) ... 1-0

Others — Burlingame 1-0, Central Plains 0-1, Clifton-Clyde 1-0, Hoxie 1-0, Leoti 1-0, Maranatha 1-0, Ness City 1-0, Oswego 1-0, Solomon 1-0, Spearville 1-0, Udall 1-0, Victoria 1-0.

Notes — Canton-Galva lost last year’s opener to Little River before winning 10 straight games to reach the state semifinals. With everyone back, the Eagles have the look of a title contender and made an opening statement, throttling Little River 70-23.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II

Team ... record

1. Hanover (1) ... 1-0

2. Osborne (2) ... 1-0

3. Axtell (3) ... 1-0

4. St. Paul (5) ... 1-0

5. Frankfort (NR) ... 1-0

Others — Hutch Central Christian 1-0, Otis-Bison 0-1, Rock Hills 1-0, South Barber 0-1, Sylvan-Lucas 1-0, Thunder Ridge 1-0.

Notes — St. Paul’s Adam Albertini had a huge year in 2018, rushing for 2,240 yards and 49 TDs while also throwing for eight scores. He picked right up where he left off, rushing for 229 yards and 6 TDs and throwing for another touchdown in the Indians’ 52-14 win over Sedan. Axtell’s Quinn Buessing also had a monster night with 207 yards and 3 TDs passing and four rushing touchdowns.