The Hays High girls golf team placed third in the Dodge City Invitational on Thursday at Mariah Hills Golf Course.

Sophomore Taleia McCrae and junior Sophia Garrison each shot 87s, placing sixth and seventh respectively.

The Indians carded a 393 as a team. Wichita-Kapaun won with a 347 while Garden City took second with a 372.

Gracie Wente recoded a 109 and Katie Dinkel a 110 to round out the Indians’ team scores.

Garden City’s Alyssa McMillen won the individual title with a 75.